PM: We have a proud record of helping modern slavery victims

Rishi Sunak says "we have a proud record of supporting victims of modern slavery" after Jess Phillips accused the prime minister of tweeting that "victims would be denied access" to support.

The shadow home office minister suggested that the tweet would be used by traffickers to say "see, no one will help you." Report by Wardl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn