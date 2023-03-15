OpenAI Unveils New Chatbot That Can 'See' Uploaded Images

On March 14, the San Francisco tech company behind ChatGPT announced a new version of its artificial intelligence software.

NBC reports that OpenAI said its new GPT-4 software , "can solve difficult problems with greater accuracy, thanks to its broader general knowledge and problem solving abilities.".

According to the company, the AI has a variety of capabilities that separate it from its previous iterations.

These include the ability to process and "reason" based on user-uploaded images.

GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks, Via OpenAI.com.

NBC reports that the latest version of ChatGPT is not available for free, but it is available for people to try on ChatGPT Plus, the company's subscription service.

In 2015, OpenAI launched with funding from tech industry leaders such as Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman.

The advent of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot has sent shockwaves throughout the tech sector and given rise to questions of ethics and the regulation of a rapidly developing technology.

The release of OpenAI's chatbot has even shaken up Google over concerns that AI tech could impact its share of the search engine market.

NBC reports that Sarah Myers West, the managing director of the AI Now Institute, warns that releasing systems like this without regulation , “is essentially experimenting in the wild.”