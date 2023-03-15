Who Loves Abhishek Bachchan More #Shorts The Kapil Sharma Show Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Kapil Sharma is an Indian stand-up comedian, television presenter, and actor.

He gained fame with his comedy shows, including "Comedy Nights with Kapil" and "The Kapil Sharma Show." He was born on April 2, 1981, in Amritsar, Punjab, India.

Kapil Sharma started his career as a stand-up comedian in various comedy shows and competitions.

He won the comedy reality show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2007.

He then appeared in several other shows before gaining widespread popularity with "Comedy Nights with Kapil," which aired from 2013 to 2016.

The show was one of the most popular comedy shows in India and made Kapil Sharma a household name.

After "Comedy Nights with Kapil," he started "The Kapil Sharma Show," which premiered in 2016.

The show has been one of the highest-rated Indian television shows since its inception.

Kapil Sharma has also acted in a few Bollywood films, including "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon" and "Firangi." However, Kapil S