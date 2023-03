Hunt helps make Mother's Day cards with nursery children

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has visited a nursery in south London following an announcement of sweeping childcare reforms in his Spring Budget.

After joining an arts and crafts session where he was drawn by the children, he joked about having a "big mouth" adding: "I suppose quite a lot of people would probably think that." Report by Alibhaiz.

