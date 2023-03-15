Liberals won't say how much Volkswagen battery plant is costing us

Volkswagen has chosen St.

Thomas, Ontario as the site of its first North American electric vehicle battery plant.

The federal and provincial governments haven't said what they had to pay to make this deal happen, though the Financial Times reported that Volkswagen put plans for a European battery plant on hold because the company claimed it could get $15 billion in subsidies for a North American plant.

Macdonald-Laurier Institute senior fellow Philip Cross joins The Andrew Lawton Show to talk about this latest round of corporate welfare.