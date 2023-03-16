Are AMERICAN ELITES hurting the Ukrainian people as much as Putin?

Are Biden and the Democrats just ignoring Ukraine's history of corruption, or is that the exact reason they're funneling endless amounts of money into Ukraine without oversight?

Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer joins Glenn to argue that "the Ukrainian people have been victims not only of Vladimir Putin, but of the aggressive financial actions of the elites in the United States as well," from Hillary Clinton to Hunter and Joe Biden ... and the corruption didn't end when Zelenskyy became president.

Plus, Schweizer hints that there's a reason Putin chose to invade Ukraine when he did