Are AMERICAN ELITES hurting the Ukrainian people as much as Putin?
Are AMERICAN ELITES hurting the Ukrainian people as much as Putin?

Are Biden and the Democrats just ignoring Ukraine&apos;s history of corruption, or is that the exact reason they&apos;re funneling endless amounts of money into Ukraine without oversight?

Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer joins Glenn to argue that &quot;the Ukrainian people have been victims not only of Vladimir Putin, but of the aggressive financial actions of the elites in the United States as well,&quot; from Hillary Clinton to Hunter and Joe Biden ... and the corruption didn&apos;t end when Zelenskyy became president.

Plus, Schweizer hints that there&apos;s a reason Putin chose to invade Ukraine when he did