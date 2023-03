Reeves says industrial talks should have happened sooner

Rachel Reeves says she hopes that the government "can come to an agreement with public sector workers" to end the "industrial unrest".

The shadow chancellor says talks should have started much sooner after numerous public sectors are taking industrial action this week.

Report by Rowlandi.

