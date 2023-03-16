Stamer: SNP has run out of rope & its time for a Labour govt

Sir Keir Starmer says the SNP has "run out of rope and ideas" but that its "very important" for the Scottish election process to operate with "transparency, integrity and accountability" following accusations of voting fraud from candidates.

Starmer goes on to say that Scottish people don't want to see the election runners "squabble" when they are "struggling with the cost of living crisis" and the "change we need to see is a Labour government".

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn