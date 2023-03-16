March 16, 2023-Watchman News-Col 3:12- Suisse Fallout after Saudis, Euro bank stocks sink and More!

March 16, 2023 - Watchman News - Colossians 3:12 - Over 20 Chinese aircraft spotted around Taiwan, Major global investment bank and financial services firm "Suisse" after Saudi pull funding (Dollar Destruction), European bank stocks sink on US contagion fears, Zimbabwe poised to ditch dollar in trade with Russia, Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer (Abomination Shot Adverse Event), Explosive devices found at Russian pipeline-Transneft, The 'Rapunzel' virus: An evolutionary oddity (Abomination Shot Antibiotic Resistance Weapon), Israel approves export licenses for anti-drone systems for Ukraine to use in war and More!