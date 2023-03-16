March 16, 2023-Watchman News-Col 3:12- Suisse Fallout after Saudis, Euro bank stocks sink and More!
March 16, 2023-Watchman News-Col 3:12- Suisse Fallout after Saudis, Euro bank stocks sink and More!

March 16, 2023 - Watchman News - Colossians 3:12 - Over 20 Chinese aircraft spotted around Taiwan, Major global investment bank and financial services firm &quot;Suisse&quot; after Saudi pull funding (Dollar Destruction), European bank stocks sink on US contagion fears, Zimbabwe poised to ditch dollar in trade with Russia, Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer (Abomination Shot Adverse Event), Explosive devices found at Russian pipeline-Transneft, The &apos;Rapunzel&apos; virus: An evolutionary oddity (Abomination Shot Antibiotic Resistance Weapon), Israel approves export licenses for anti-drone systems for Ukraine to use in war and More!