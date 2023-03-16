US spy drone crashed

NYT: Pentagon released video footage of a Russian jet spraying a substance on an US drone while spying on Russian Military Base before it crashed in the Black Sea.
紐約時報：五角大樓發布了一段視頻，顯示一架俄羅斯噴氣式飛機向一架美國無人機在偵察俄羅斯軍事基地時噴灑了一種物質，然後墜毀在黑海
The U.S. military said a Russian fighter plane clipped the propeller of one of its spy drones and made it crash into the Black Sea..
Live on Radio Sputnik with Manila Chan and Melik Abdul