Drones in Ukraine and in Congress + Biden/CCP Ties + Gold Rush | Schweizer, Rep. Biggs, Collin Plume

An unmanned American drone has become the first U.S. "casualty" of the Russia-Ukraine war, but if lunatics in Congress get their way, it won't be the last.

Charlie takes on the war hawks struggling to keep their failing hold on the conservative movement, then looks at the wider crisis of the American defense establishment that is being ignored by Congress in favor of fantasies about World War 3.

Then, Peter Schweizer joins to discuss a newly-discovered link between the Biden family and the CCP, and Rep.

Andy Biggs talks about his latest trip to the man-made calamity that is the U.S./Mexico border.

Finally, Noble Gold Investments CEO Collin Plume joins to discuss the widening global banking crisis and why more and more people are turning toward gold and other precious metals as stores of value in turbulent times.

