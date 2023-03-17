CTPS04E02: Biden's Bank Collapse, OMG Debuts, ChatGPT Gets More Dangerous, And Some Fat Shaming Too!

THIS WEEK'S SHOW: The banks begin to collapse!

How this will screw us all further!

DeSantis goes after drag performers, but is it enough?

James O'Keefe's NEW "Project Veritas" launches, the Jussie Smollett hoax gets fully revealed, woke Oscars don't go woke enough, and angers the fat activists, WOKE FLINSTONES is coming to television, Mandolorian ratings spells bad news for Disney Star Wars, Willow reboot comes up short, twerking Thanos, watch out for the bootleg SNES Mini, and of course another week with another round of thots contributing to our cultural decay!