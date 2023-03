TikTok to be banned for US, UK & NZ government employees’ work devices | Know why | Oneindia News

The video-sharing app TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, which is under growing scrutiny over national security fears, has now been banned by British government ministers.

Western nations, including the European Union and the United States, have been taking a strict measure against the app, citing fears that user data could be used or abused by Chinese officials.

