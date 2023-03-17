SVB Banking Fallout; RFK Drops Truth Bombs This Week's Headline News Stories! 3/17/23

Weekly News Report- How Did We Get Here?

Billions for Ukraine, Bailouts for The Banks, but NO help for East Palestine, OH.

We have a lot to cover this week as rumbles in the financial markets send shock waves around the world.

Late Sunday evening, March 12th, the Fed and FDIC decided that a tech bank in California, Silicon Valley Bank, was too big to fail.

More precisely, they said they were worried about a bank run contagion.

Then, this week lawmakers grilled Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, on what this means for small local banks as depositors move their savings from smaller banks to bigger ones.

Also, independent left-wing journalist Jimmy Dore interviewed Robert Kennedy Jr in an explosive eye-opening session and we've got the highlights for you that you don't want to miss!

All of that and much more ahead in this week's Top Headline News Stories!