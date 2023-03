Israel records 2 cases of unidentified new Covid variant | Oneindia News

A new variant of COVID-19 has been found in Israel.

The unidentified variant was detected in two people who had travelled abroad, reported Israeli newspaper Haaretz quoting the Israel health ministry.

According to local media, the virus is a combination of the BA.1 (omicron) and BA.2 variants.

