'Phenomenal': New Record as SpaceX Launches Rockets Four Hours Apart SpaceX launched two Falcon 9 rockets just four hours apart on March 17, setting a record for the shortest span between two launches in the company’s history, according to media reports (see here and here).

The Falcon 9 rockets sent up the SES-18 and 19 communication satellites from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, according to SpaceX.

This footage from Twitter user @RobynInFlorida shows the second Falcon 9 rocket blasting into the sky.

“Phenomenal!” the caption read.

After launching the satellite, the Falcon 9 rocket landed on a droneship named Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean before 8 pm local time.

Credit: @RobynInFlorida via Storyful