Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ Star, Dies at 60

Lance Reddick, who appeared in major TV series like “The Wire,” “Fringe” and “Bosch” and films like the “John Wick” franchise, which is set to debut “John Wick: Chapter 4” next week, died of natural causes Friday morning, Variety has confirmed with his reps.

He was 60.