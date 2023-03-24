Cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' pay respects to late actor Lance Reddick
Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne among the “John Wick: Chapter 4" stars at the film's Los Angeles premiere, honouring Lance Reddick, their co-star who died unexpectedly last week.