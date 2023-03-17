Lance Reddick Dead at 60

Lance Reddick , Dead at 60.

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his roles in 'The Wire' and 'John Wick,' has died at the age of 60.

TMZ originally reported that the actor was found in his home on the morning of March 17.

While the official cause of death remains unknown, sources claim that Reddick died of natural causes.

Reddick portrayed Cedric Daniels in 'The Wire' from 2002 to 2008.

.

He also had recurring roles on other popular series, including 'Fringe,' Bosch,' 'Oz' and 'Lost.'.

He also had recurring roles on other popular series, including 'Fringe,' Bosch,' 'Oz' and 'Lost.'.

His roles on the big screen include 'Angel Has Fallen' and 'Godzilla vs.

Kong.'.

His roles on the big screen include 'Angel Has Fallen' and 'Godzilla vs.

Kong.'.

More recently, Reddick appeared in the 'John Wick' series as Charon, the concierge at the film's Continental Hotel.

At the time of his death, the actor was in the middle of a press tour for the fourth installment of the franchise, 'John Wick: Chapter 4.'.

At the time of his death, the actor was in the middle of a press tour for the fourth installment of the franchise, 'John Wick: Chapter 4.'.

TMZ reports that Reddick was scheduled to appear on Kelly Clarkson's show next week.

Other unreleased projects include his portrayal of Greek god Zeus in the forthcoming 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' on Disney+.