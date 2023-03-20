Everyday Wisdom by Wayne Dyer (Audiobook)

In various chapters of life, I have come to the realization that it is important to slow down and block out all distractions so that you can become mentally alone.

In my experience, the only way to truly become your best self is by being alone.

Sure there are some of us who do not have the choice to be completely alone but know this, When you are alone it is YOU and your THOUGHTS- your every thought has led you to who you are at this very moment- So being Mentally is an opportunity to go into the farm that is your mind and plant new seeds that will turn you into the person that you desire to BE.