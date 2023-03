"A haunting, atmospheric thriller that features mesmerizing performances" - Scarlet Street (1945)

Scarlet Street is a 1945 film noir directed by Fritz Lang and starring Edward G.

Robinson, Joan Bennett, and Dan Duryea.

The film tells the story of Christopher Cross (Robinson), a middle-aged cashier and amateur painter who falls in love with Kitty March (Bennett), a young woman he meets on the streets of New York City.

However, Kitty is not interested in Christopher romantically and instead manipulates him into giving her money and presents.