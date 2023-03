North Korea Says 800,000 Young People Just Signed Up To Serve in Its Military in One Day

North Korea has been doing its fair share of saber rattling recently, firing missile after missile in response to joint military drills between the US and South Korea on the peninsula.

And recently the insular nation also apparently had a boon to its military numbers, that is according to a North Korean state newspaper.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.