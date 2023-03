Russia Responds to ICC Arrest Warrant for Vladimir Putin

Recently the International Criminal Court or ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vadlimir Putin.The Hague issued the warrant for war crimes, specifically the abduction of children from Ukraine during the war, calling it “unlawful deportation”.

Now Moscow has responded, calling it one of many “hostile displays” against Russia, ones that they are simply shrugging off.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.