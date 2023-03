Israeli minister's denial Palestinians exist 'racist', says Shtayyeh

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh blasts remarks made by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that Palestinians do not exist as "racist".

"There are no Palestinians, because there are no Palestinian people," Smotrich said on Sunday.

Smotrich last year became a minister in the cabinet of Israel's veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu, which analysts have called the most right-wing government in the country's history.