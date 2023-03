Government is 'committed' to tackling small boat crossings

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says the government is "committed" to stopping small boats arriving on UK shores.

She says the Rwanda policy is to 'ensure we don't have significant illegal immigration' after the Home Secretary Suella Braverman visited the African nation over the weekend.

Report by Rowlandi.

