Donald Trump’s Calls for ‘Protests’ to ‘Take Our Nation Back’ On Eve of Assumed Arrest

Recently former President Donald Trump was invited to appear in front of a grand jury in New York, usually a sign that an indictment is incoming.

And earlier this week Trump himself posted to Truth Social that he believes he will be arrested this week adding in another post he wants his followers to quote.

"Protest, take our nation back!" It’s a move reminiscent of the rhetoric in the speech he made shortly before the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

However this time his base seems mixed.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.