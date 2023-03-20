All You Never Wanted To Know About Domain Names

The podcast discusses the importance of having a domain name that is connected to what you are doing from a technical SEO perspective.

It was mentioned that a good domain name is helpful for content creators and influencers, especially if they spend a lot of time on podcasts, videos, and audio rooms. The speaker gave an example of how having a domain name that is easy to spell and remember can be beneficial.

The meeting also recommended researching good domain names for your business and registering it with a company that provides better customer service than GoDaddy.