Spring Break is curfewed in Miami Beach, hoping to lessen violence

Spring break woes are taking place after Miami Beach, for the third consecutive year, issues a State of Emergency and implements a curfew during the spring break season.

It was a quiet scene on Monday after spring breakers took over the town this weekend.

“The scene from what I saw in the daytime versus at night when the curfew took place clearly was night and day,” shared Monique Rojas, who is visiting the city.