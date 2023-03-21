Is the pandemic actually over? It's complicated | Anthony Fauci

"Be spreaders of facts and truths," says scientist and immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Having advised seven US presidents on various disease outbreaks including COVID-19, he shares insights on the present and future of pandemics, backed up by decades of experience in public health.

Hear him dive into the latest on protecting yourself from the virus, his unwavering faith in science, what he plans to do after retiring (or "rewiring") -- and soak up some hard-won wisdom for the next generation.

(This conversation, hosted by TED science curator David Biello, was part of an exclusive TED Membership event on September 20, 2022.

Visit ted.com/membership to become a TED Member.)