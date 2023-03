Inside Saudi Prince Salman’s $1 Billion Homes

King Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and the Royal Crown Prince Mohamad Bin Salman known as MBS have a vast fortune of $1.4 Trillion and many lavish palaces to conduct his royal duties and for leisure.

Amongst them are Al Yamama Palace in the capital city of Riyadh, Al Awja Palace and Chateau Louis XIV in Paris that has the most expensive painting ever bought painted by no other than Leonardo Da Vinci.