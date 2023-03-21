Met chief apologises for 'ghastly' Casey report findings

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley says he is "deeply sorry" for the "ghastly" findings in the report by Baroness Casey on racism, misogyny and homophobia within the force, saying it generates emotions like "anger, frustration, embarrassment".

He excepts her diagnosis, and that the Met has "systemic failings" and says such failings have allowed "a minority to have such a toxic effect".

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn