Politicians Enjoying a Drink Explained

When videos showing Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin partying with friends at a private event leaked, the condemnation was swift and unrelenting.

But is she held to a higher standard than older, male leaders are?

Only last week, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese downed his beer to raucous applause at a Gang of Youths concert in Sydney.

Storyful’s explainer breaks down the story into bite-size pieces.

Reporting by James McCanagan.