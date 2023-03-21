Anger continues in Paris over the controversial pension reform

A day after the French government survived two no-confidence votes over the controversial pension reform, French residents protest in Paris on Tuesday to vent their anger.
A day after the French government survived two no-confidence votes over the controversial pension reform, French residents protest in Paris on Tuesday to vent their anger.
By Davide Basso
(EurActiv) — The two no-confidence votes tabled to topple French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s..
Hundreds of people gather at Place de la Concorde in Paris, opposite the National Assembly, to protest the French government's..