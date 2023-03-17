France sees violent protests as pension reforms railroaded in Parliament | Explainer | Oneindia News

The Police have clashed with protesters in Paris after the French government took the decision to railroad the proposed pension reforms without voting in parliament.

Special constitutional powers have been used by the French government this time to force through the pension reforms bill amid chaos in parliament.

President Emmanuel Macron invoked the constitution's article 49.3 which gives the government the power to bypass parliament.

French cities have been witnessing huge protests over the controversial pension reforms that the government has been planning to put into motion.

Transportation has been widely disrupted chaos is in the air and the anger, frustration of people is mounting exponentially.

And this comes amid the soaring inflation and the energy crunch that France is currently beset by.

The government of Emmanuel Macron calls these reforms part of a 'much -delayed cost saving measures' but the common public does not seem to be impressed by this rationale at all.

Today, we decode why are French citizens so livid about these so called 'reforms' and why did they take to streets against these measures.

