Raiders Live: Could the Raiders sign Cam Newton?

Las Vegas Raiders rumors live on Austin Hooper, Mel Kiper Mock Draft, 2023 NFL Free Agency and Cam Newton Auburn Pro Day news.

Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz is here with the latest NFL News and the top trending Raiders rumors.

Will Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler make any more Raiders free agency moves?

Raiders free agency will be popping up all offseason, make sure you’re subscribed to the Raiders Report for the best Raiders coverage: https://www.youtube.com/raidersreport?sub_confirmation=1