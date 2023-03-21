Sweet Tooth Season 2

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the beloved DC Comic, and executive produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr., SWEET TOOTH is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure.

On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

Starring Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Dania Ramirez, Amie Donald, Neil Sandilands, Yonas Kibreab, Naledi Murray, Will Forte, Stefania LaVie Owen, Aliza Vellani, Marlon Williams, James Brolin (as the narrator) release date April 27, 2023 (on Netflix)