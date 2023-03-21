The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel's life is on track- husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment.

But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she's good at -- and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her.

Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino starring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Jane Lynch, Luke Kirby, David Paymer release date April 14, 2023 (on Amazon Prime)