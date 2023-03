Reese On The Radio Rundown - March 21, 2023

With Xi and Putin hanging out together.

Which language will you be learning if they unite against the United States?

The UK Daily Mail reports the Trump indictment will happen tomorrow.

Reese breaks down why NY D.A Alvin Bragg is treading lightly on a circus.

Talks of segregation are on the rise again.

It used to be racist.

But thanks to liberals, it's now a cool concept.