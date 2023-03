Reese On The Radio Rundown - March 14, 2023

Reese isn't done with the Jaime Lee Curtis Vs Angela Bassett debate.

Let's end this tonight!

This time he brought charts!

Project Veritas has a new damning video showing teachers true agenda at some Long Island, NY schools.

It looks like Rep James Cramer (R-KY) has some goods on the Biden family finances.

Plus the Fairfax, Co VA school district is caught up in another scandal.