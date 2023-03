Dubai

Dubai, with an Arabic pronunciation, is the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the capital of the Emirate of Dubai, the most populous of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates .

Founded as a small fishing village in the 18th century, the town grew rapidly in the early 21st century with an emphasis on tourism and luxury.

In the world he boasted the second most five-star hotels and the tallest building in the world, the Burj his Khalifa at 828 meters high.