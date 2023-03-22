Friday the 13th: The Game

Friday the 13th is an awesome game its terrible that there isn't going to be anymore official game updates for new content but in all it's about how people play the game of course you have trolls in every game but that doesn't mean that it has to be a bad experience fight back, run for your life, escape, and or try to kill Jason Voorhees have fun is the only true rule.

We joke around through the games we say some dark and or freaky stuff but we think you will enjoy it.

Gary is one tough Friday the 13th player and he's also really good at WWE he buys the new 2k every year so if you interested in some WWE content feel free to let us know what you will like to see and find out.