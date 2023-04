Rising: Robert Redfield - Raccoon Dogs Origin Theory False

Robby Soave: An international team of virus experts have said, on Thursday, that they actually found genetic data from a market in Wuhan, China that they believe links the coronavirus with animals, raccoon dogs, that had been for sale there.

The New York Times reported on that adding evidence to the theory that COVID-19, their theory, originated from human animal contact in a wet market.