The Real Reason Why The Russia-Ukraine War is Not Ending - Sadhguru

Responding to a question by Czech entrepreneur and mathematician, Karel Janeček, Sadhguru explains the root cause of the Russia-Ukraine war, and what we must do to put an end to it.
Responding to a question by Czech entrepreneur and mathematician, Karel Janeček, Sadhguru explains the root cause of the Russia-Ukraine war, and what we must do to put an end to it.
Last* *year saw escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, it is expected that the biggest crisis the world will face this..
A good description for a Rumble video titled "The Real Reason Why The Russia-Ukraine War is Not Ending" could be: