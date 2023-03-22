Ramadan, the Islamic Holy Month, Begins

To mark the start of Ramadan, approximately 1.8 billion Muslims will begin to celebrate around the world this week.

'Courier Journal' reports that Ramadan is the traditional holy month of Islam.

Celebrations for the holiday include fasting, prayer and reflection.

By the year 2060, the number of people who celebrate Ramadan is expected to grow to reach 3 billion.

According to the Islamic Networks Group, the holy ninth month of the religion's calendar is marked by abstaining from food and drink while the sun is up.

The website states that the time of fasting is dedicated to , "drawing closer to God and cultivating self-control, gratitude and compassion for those less fortunate.".

According to the site, Muslims also mark Ramadan by devoting extra time for prayer and fostering an , "intense spiritual rejuvenation with a heightened focus on devotion." .

In the United States, Ramadan starts on March 22, 2023, and will be celebrated through April 21.

The conclusion of the holy month is marked by Eid al-Fitr, or the "Festival of the Breaking of the Fast.".

The day is celebrated by gathering for "a special prayer and sermon" in the morning and visiting with family and friends for "socializing, eating and reuniting with old acquaintances."