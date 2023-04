Reel Talk | Episode #003 | Remakes that are better than the Original?

Tonight on "Reel Talk" we talk about the dreaded topic of movie remakes.

Is it possible for a remake to be better than the original?

Your old pal Kaiser thinks it is... and he has the receipts to prove it.

We'll talk about some famous movies that you may not have known were remakes, compare/contrast them with their originals, and talk about what makes a "good" remake.

All this and more on "Reel Talk!"