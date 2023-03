US Federal Reserve raises interest rates a quarter-point amid banking turmoil | Oneindia News

Despite the string of bank failures in the U.S, the US central bank has raised interest rates again, despite fears that the move could add to financial turmoil.

The Federal Reserve increased its key rate by 0.25 percentage points, calling the banking system "sound and resilient".

