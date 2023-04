NIA conducts raids at several places in the 'Gazwa-e-Hind' case | Oneindia News

The National Investigation Agency has conducted searches at seven locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in its ongoing probe in the Gazwa-e-Hind case.

The case is linked to the radicalisation of impressionable youth over various social media platforms for carrying out violent terrorist acts.

