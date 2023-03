Nani rolls out 'Dhoom Dhaam' song from 'Dasara'

Tollywood star Nani is pulling out all the stops to promote his first pan-India movie 'Dasara'.

After a grand first-of-its-kind trailer launch in Lucknow, the makers launched the film's music in Mumbai, the first in the city, with a spectacular event that introduced audiences to the rowdy mass anthem - Dhoom Dhaam (Hindi) from the movie.

