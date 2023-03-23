Starmer outlines four goals to 'make Britain's streets safe'

Restoring trust in police and halving the level of violence against women and girls were among Sir Keir Starmer's four goals announced today to "make Britain's streets safe".

Speaking in Stoke-on-Trent, the Labour leader said: "I won't have our commitment to justice called into question and I won't stop until working people feel protected … this mission, crime and justice, is my life's work." Report by Buseld.

