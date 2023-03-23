The Media Is Still Lying About Jan. 6th Even After Their Narrative Died - Rob Maness Ep 173

In light of Tucker Carslon’s reveal of the once secret House videos putting the violent insurrection narrative to rest and I’m on vacation this week, I’m re-releasing my interview with the great Julie Kelly from last year.

Why?

Because you will be shocked, not really, to see how the media and uni-party members are still lying about January 6th.

Every J6 political prisoner case should likely be thrown out at this point considering the unethical behavior of the Judges, FBI agents, and prosecutors.

Enjoy and I’ll see you next week.

Did you know that zero police officers died on January 6, 2021, or even as a result of being injured on that date?

Did you know that as many as 5 protesters died that day and the only one to die from gunfire was a female Air Force veteran who was trying to get people not to be violent and threatened no one?

Do you know that there were federal agents and informants in the crowd on January 6th?

Are you aware that of the 4 defendants tried in the Governor Whitmer kidnapping case two were acquitted and two could not be convicted because the defense was able to raise an FBI entrapment defense?

You probably aren’t aware of the truth surrounding these events because the corporate media you watch is either not covering them or is lying about the facts when they do cover it.

A consistent example about January 6th is that an insurrection happened instead of a riot that might really have been planned and initiated by the actions of law enforcement and their undercover agents or informants.

Not one person has been charged with insurrection, not one.

While corporate media continues its propaganda narrative to support the establishment powers in DC, other independent investigative reporters are not.

Some have done so much research on January 6th they’ve even published books on the facts.

Senior writer at American Greatness and Author of JANUARY 6: HOW DEMOCRATS USED THE CAPITOL PROTEST TO LAUNCH A WAR ON TERROR AGAINST THE POLITICAL RIGHT, Julie Kelly, is my guest this week.